On May 15, 2020, Nigerian rapper, producer and singer, Jesse Jagz announced the release of his upcoming fifth album. The album will be released on May 29, 2020.

Jesse Jagz made the announcement via his Twitter page when he wrote, "Happy birthday to my brother my friend my manager @ibropashi ... #garba# 29th of may.. project for the fans. jah bless.."

You might remember that in 2019, Pulse Nigeria reported that Jesse Jagz would release an album titled Legacy in the opening months of 2020. The album looks like it will be titled, Garba.