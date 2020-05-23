Artist: Jesse Jagz
Song Title: B
Genre: Hip-Hop
Album: Garba EP
Date of release: May 22, 2020
Label: Jagz Nation
Producer: Jesse Jagz
Video Director: TBA
Details/Takeaway: This is the lead single to the five-track EP, 'Garba.'
