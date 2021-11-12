Jess ETA returns with new single, 'SKATA'

He describes her presence as confounding to all around her, hence the term SKATA (Scatter). Over the bouncy, upbeat rhythm, he confesses his admiration and willingness to take on all challengers for her interest.

She is firmly in control; he describes her presence as confounding all around her, hence the term SKATA (Scatter). Over the bouncy, upbeat rhythm, he confesses his admiration and willingness to take on all challengers for her interest. This view subverts the power dynamic we normally see in this genre.

This upbeat, sultry tune gives a sneak peek of what to expect in his upcoming album.

“Skata is a song that came together very interestingly, I was going over different beats with my collaborators, manic duo RiverRays (Ive Rivers and Ray Boffin). We had been experimenting with different things, Rock, RnB, and Afrobeats, when we got to this beat, I was really drawn to how upbeat it was, lol it just transported me to its own world, and all I could think about was being enamoured with a woman whose assets and skills commanded the attention of everyone around her.