Jess ETA releases sonic single 'Paralyzed' amid upcoming EP

The afro-pop single assisted by Psycho YP is a compelling track where they talk of uncertainties in a relationship but get a source of security from their muse hence becoming paralyzed. The single hints towards the intimate direction “Playing with Fire” will take.

Jess ETA is a Nigerian Singer, Songwriter and Producer who makes what he calls an “afro and R&B fruit mix”. He describes his music as ranging from relaxing to exciting. In 2020, he released his EP "Balance'' which has since accumulated upwards of a million streams. He is the most recent winner of the Audiomack x Afrochella Rising Star Challenge, for which his hit single with Buju and Inci titled "Body on Fire" was the winning entry. Body on Fire had its general release in April 2021 and has since gone on to garner over a million streams. Jess is currently working on his EP which he plans to release in May 6th 2022