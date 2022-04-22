The first single off Abuja based Jess ETA's sophomore project 'Playing with Fire' is the incendiary Paralyzed, featuring prolific rapper PsychoYP and produced by GT Beats. On his latest single, the creatively restless artist blows up his sonic template resulting in a zonked-out slapper with heavy vocal pitch modulations.
Jess ETA releases sonic single 'Paralyzed' amid upcoming EP
After a thunderous 2021 summarised with winning the Audiomack rising star challenge, Jess ETA is back with a thunderous number.
The afro-pop single assisted by Psycho YP is a compelling track where they talk of uncertainties in a relationship but get a source of security from their muse hence becoming paralyzed. The single hints towards the intimate direction “Playing with Fire” will take.
The upcoming album set to drop on 6th May features Buju, Azanti, and Gemini Major, with a full tour of Nigeria beginning in late April. Jess will also perform at the Trace Made in Africa festival in Portugal this summer.
Listen to Paralyzed here: https://s.disco.ac/khnctstlhdic
Pre Add Jess ETA upcoming EP; https://africori.to/playingwithfire
ABOUT JESS ETA
Jess ETA is a Nigerian Singer, Songwriter and Producer who makes what he calls an “afro and R&B fruit mix”. He describes his music as ranging from relaxing to exciting. In 2020, he released his EP "Balance'' which has since accumulated upwards of a million streams. He is the most recent winner of the Audiomack x Afrochella Rising Star Challenge, for which his hit single with Buju and Inci titled "Body on Fire" was the winning entry. Body on Fire had its general release in April 2021 and has since gone on to garner over a million streams. Jess is currently working on his EP which he plans to release in May 6th 2022
CONNECT WITH JESS ETA
Instagram:@howdidjesse
Twitter: @howdidjesse
