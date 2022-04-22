RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Jess ETA releases sonic single 'Paralyzed' amid upcoming EP

Authors:

Pulse Mix

After a thunderous 2021 summarised with winning the Audiomack rising star challenge, Jess ETA is back with a thunderous number.

Jess ETA releases sonic single 'Paralyzed' amid upcoming EP
Jess ETA releases sonic single 'Paralyzed' amid upcoming EP

The first single off Abuja based Jess ETA's sophomore project 'Playing with Fire' is the incendiary Paralyzed, featuring prolific rapper PsychoYP and produced by GT Beats. On his latest single, the creatively restless artist blows up his sonic template resulting in a zonked-out slapper with heavy vocal pitch modulations.

Recommended articles

The afro-pop single assisted by Psycho YP is a compelling track where they talk of uncertainties in a relationship but get a source of security from their muse hence becoming paralyzed. The single hints towards the intimate direction “Playing with Fire” will take.

The upcoming album set to drop on 6th May features Buju, Azanti, and Gemini Major, with a full tour of Nigeria beginning in late April. Jess will also perform at the Trace Made in Africa festival in Portugal this summer.

Listen to Paralyzed here: https://s.disco.ac/khnctstlhdic

Pre Add Jess ETA upcoming EP; https://africori.to/playingwithfire

Jess ETA
Jess ETA Pulse Nigeria

ABOUT JESS ETA

Jess ETA is a Nigerian Singer, Songwriter and Producer who makes what he calls an “afro and R&B fruit mix”. He describes his music as ranging from relaxing to exciting. In 2020, he released his EP "Balance'' which has since accumulated upwards of a million streams. He is the most recent winner of the Audiomack x Afrochella Rising Star Challenge, for which his hit single with Buju and Inci titled "Body on Fire" was the winning entry. Body on Fire had its general release in April 2021 and has since gone on to garner over a million streams. Jess is currently working on his EP which he plans to release in May 6th 2022

CONNECT WITH JESS ETA

Instagram:@howdidjesse

Twitter: @howdidjesse

---

#FeaturedPost

Authors:

Pulse Mix Pulse Mix

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

‘Strangers’ holds press screening ahead of April cinema release

‘Strangers’ holds press screening ahead of April cinema release

Jess ETA releases sonic single 'Paralyzed' amid upcoming EP

Jess ETA releases sonic single 'Paralyzed' amid upcoming EP

DJ Neptune shares thrilling visuals for 'Abeg' featuring Omah Lay and Joeboy

DJ Neptune shares thrilling visuals for 'Abeg' featuring Omah Lay and Joeboy

Terri drops sophomore EP 'In Transit'

Terri drops sophomore EP 'In Transit'

BOJ continues to shine in new album 'Gbagada Express'

BOJ continues to shine in new album 'Gbagada Express'

Seyi Shay welcomes baby girl

Seyi Shay welcomes baby girl

On his eponymous debut EP, Boy Spyce uncovers hidden feelings [Pulse Contributor's Opinion]

On his eponymous debut EP, Boy Spyce uncovers hidden feelings [Pulse Contributor's Opinion]

New Music Friday: Latest releases from BOJ, Terri, Killertunes, Kwesi Arthur and more

New Music Friday: Latest releases from BOJ, Terri, Killertunes, Kwesi Arthur and more

Davido reveals he is in a relationship

Davido reveals he is in a relationship

Trending

Banky W claims Wizkid owes his record label 3 albums

Banky W and Wizkid

Temmie Ovwasa cut ties with mother over 'sexual abuse' by stepfather

Temmie Ovwasa. [Guardian]

Burna Boy shares 3 new snippets, video with Ed Sheeran

Burna Boy and Ed Sheeran (NotJustOk)

Burna Boy rewarded for being the first African to-sell out Ziggo Dome

Burna Boy performing at the Ziggo Dome