Artist: Jerry Shaffer
Jerry Shaffer recruits Badboy Timz & Bella Shmurda for new hit single 'Vibration'
Celebrated Hypeman Jerry Shaffer has combined forces with street-pop acts Badboy Timz and Bella Shmurda for his latest single he calls 'Vibration'.
Song Title: Vibration
Genre: Afrobeats, Street-pop
Date of Release: September 9, 2022
Producer: Motif the Don
Song Art:
Length: 3 minutes 22 seconds
Features: TWO - Bella Shmurda, Badboy Timz
Label: Slippery Entertainment/ DVPPER
Details/Takeaway: Jerry Shaffer has tapped tested and trusted Afrobeats sensations Bella Shmurda and Badboy Timz for his new single 'Vibration' which is a club banger that will set the dancefloor on fire.
