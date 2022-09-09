RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Jerry Shaffer recruits Badboy Timz & Bella Shmurda for new hit single 'Vibration'

Adeayo Adebiyi

Celebrated Hypeman Jerry Shaffer has combined forces with street-pop acts Badboy Timz and Bella Shmurda for his latest single he calls 'Vibration'.

Jerry Shaffer - Vibration
Jerry Shaffer - Vibration

Artist: Jerry Shaffer

Song Title: Vibration

Genre: Afrobeats, Street-pop

Date of Release: September 9, 2022

Producer: Motif the Don

Song Art:

Jerry Shaffer - Vibration
Jerry Shaffer - Vibration Pulse Nigeria

Length: 3 minutes 22 seconds

Features: TWO - Bella Shmurda, Badboy Timz

Label: Slippery Entertainment/ DVPPER

Details/Takeaway: Jerry Shaffer has tapped tested and trusted Afrobeats sensations Bella Shmurda and Badboy Timz for his new single 'Vibration' which is a club banger that will set the dancefloor on fire.

STREAM HERE

Adeayo Adebiyi is a Music Reporter at Pulse.
