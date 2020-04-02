On April 1, 2020, Nigerian producers Masterkraft and Pheelz appeared on Instagram Live Session, 'Battle of Hits.' The first edition saw Sarz and Shizzi play their hits - about 83 songs in total - before a live viewership of 22.2k.

Masterkraft and Pheelz attracted a peak viewership of 28.5k and played a total of 68 songs. Known music industry figures who viewed the live session include,, MI Abaga, Ozedikus, Ovie O, Peruzzi, Sarkodie, Adekunle Gold, Tuzibeatz, Tunex, Krizbeatz, Rexxie Vector, Oxlade, Broda Shaggi and more.

When Masterkraft was about play Jaywon's 2010 single, 'Filebe,' he said that he got Jaywon signed to Kennis Music, "I got a young boy signed to Kennis Music." When a fan then asked Jaywon on Twitter, the singer initially replied that, "Well jay sleek produced the first one that caught @kennyogungbe ’s attention do."

A little while later, Jaywon then engaged in a four-tweet rant, "How can @masterkraft_ forget so soon that the song 'Filebe' that not only made him but reaffirmed his job with Kennis was originally produced by @itz_jaysleeky (Jay Sleek) and that was before I even met Kenny Ogungbe.

"Boy you are a fantastic producer but you saying you signed me to Kennis is too big for your mouth. Everybody knows I got signed to Kennis after my performance at the Kennis music Easter Fiesta at the Kuramo Beach and it was even live on TV.

"Wish you remember how many times your ass was gonna get fired that men stood for you which I’m very sure you knew some but you know what, just dey your lane make man dey him own. God bless our hustle.

"Say make I talk how I begged Flavour to work with you before you ever met him. Sunny nweke calm down ooo and no let this thing enter another level. As I Dey my own ehn make you Dey your own ooo."

Jaywon also said that he didn't know Masterkraft before 'Filebe' was recorded.