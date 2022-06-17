Following the success of his debut single ''On God'' Jayjigi promised to remain giving' as he teamed up with his Canadian based brother Dozzybeat on a song that will ruffle up the music scene.
Jayjigi and Dozzybeat team up on new hit single 'Obi Cubana'
#FeatureByJayjigi: Two of Africa’s musical talents, Jayjigi and Dozzybeat have collaborated on a master piece titled “Obi Cubana” out today, Friday, June 17.
“Obi Cubana” is an Afrobeat/Amapiano joint inspired by the real life Obi Cubana, the Chief Priest himself.
The song is out and available on all streaming platforms.
Listen/Download herE: https://ditto.fm/obi-cubana
