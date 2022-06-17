RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Jayjigi and Dozzybeat team up on new hit single 'Obi Cubana'

#FeatureByJayjigi: Two of Africa’s musical talents, Jayjigi and Dozzybeat have collaborated on a master piece titled “Obi Cubana” out today, Friday, June 17.

Following the success of his debut single ''On God'' Jayjigi promised to remain giving' as he teamed up with his Canadian based brother Dozzybeat on a song that will ruffle up the music scene.

LISTEN

“Obi Cubana” is an Afrobeat/Amapiano joint inspired by the real life Obi Cubana, the Chief Priest himself.

The song is out and available on all streaming platforms.

Listen/Download herE: https://ditto.fm/obi-cubana

