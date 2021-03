Artist: Jamopyper

Song Title: Better Better

Genre: Amapiano

Album: TBA

Date of release: February 19, 2021

Label: Zanku

Producer: P-Priime

Video Director: TBA

Details: In 2019, Jamopyper had a breakout year with his single, 'If No Be You' featuring Mayorkun and Rahman Jago's single, 'Of Lala.' Now, he's back.

