Artist: Jaido P
Street-hop sensation Jaido P drops two new singles, 'Disturb' & 'Pablo Moves'
Talented Nigerian Street-hop act Jaido P has released two new singles, 'Disturb' & 'Pablo Moves'
Song Title: Disturb, Pablo Moves
Genre: Afrobeats, Hip Hop
Date of Release: September 9, 2022
Producer: (Disturb - Craker Mallo, Soundz), (Pablo Moves - Soundz)
Song Art:
Length: 5 minutes 25 seconds
Features: NONE
Label: Jaido P
Details/Takeaway: Jaido is a multi-talented artist who have displayed his elastic in multiple singles. In his latest offerings 'Disturb' and 'Pablo Moves', Jaido P brings his smooth rap delivery and catchy lyrics to create enjoyable tunes.
