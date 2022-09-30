Artist: J Martins
J Martins returns with new single 'Gimme Love'
Nigerian international musician J Martins has returned with a new single he calls 'Gimme Love'.
Recommended articles
Song Title: Gimme Love
Genre: Afropop
Date of Release: September 30th, 2022
Producer: J Martins, BLAQNOTES
Song Art:
Length: 2 minutes 53 seconds
Features: NONE
Label: Don Music Family Group
Details/Takeaway: J Martins has been around for over a decade and during that time, he has delivered unforgettable hits while also contributing to pan-African collaborations in Afrobeats. He returns with a new Afropop single that combines smooth melody and simple lyrics for an easy tune.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng