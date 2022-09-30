RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

J Martins returns with new single 'Gimme Love'

Adeayo Adebiyi

Nigerian international musician J Martins has returned with a new single he calls 'Gimme Love'.

Artist: J Martins

Song Title: Gimme Love

Genre: Afropop

Date of Release: September 30th, 2022

Producer: J Martins, BLAQNOTES

Song Art:

Length: 2 minutes 53 seconds

Features: NONE

Label: Don Music Family Group

Details/Takeaway: J Martins has been around for over a decade and during that time, he has delivered unforgettable hits while also contributing to pan-African collaborations in Afrobeats. He returns with a new Afropop single that combines smooth melody and simple lyrics for an easy tune.

STREAM HERE

