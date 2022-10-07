RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

J Martins returns with new EP 'Love Me More'

Adeayo Adebiyi

Artist and Producer J Martins has returned with a new project and 5-track EP he calls 'Love Me More'.

J Martins - Love Me More
J Martins - Love Me More

Artist: J Martins

Read Also

Album Title: Love Me More

Genre: Afrobeats

Date of Release: September 7th, 2022

Producers: J Martins, Blaqnotes, Mixta Dims

Song Art:

J Martins - Love Me More
J Martins - Love Me More Pulse Nigeria

Length: 15 minutes 58 seconds

Features: 2 - DJ Arafat, Innoss'B

Label: Don Family Music Group

Details/Takeaway: J Martins is one of the pioneers of Afrobeats artists working with other African acts. He was able to warm his way into the hearts of listeners through his pop singles and collaborations with P-Sqaure, Kofi Olomide, and Fally Ipupa.

J Martins returns with a new EP that combines dominating Afrobeats elements with his sound and pan-African essence.

STREAM HERE

Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi is a Music Reporter at Pulse.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Supaakos drops new single 'Take You Home'

Supaakos drops new single 'Take You Home'

Black Sheriff speaks on being a villain and going solo on his debut album

Black Sheriff speaks on being a villain and going solo on his debut album

Edidion drops new sensational tune 'Concentration'

Edidion drops new sensational tune 'Concentration'

Rexxie taps Naira Marley & Skiibii for new single 'Abracadabra'

Rexxie taps Naira Marley & Skiibii for new single 'Abracadabra'

She threatened me with a knife and told me to open my phone —Singer Lojay shares domestic abuse experience

"She threatened me with a knife and told me to open my phone" —Singer Lojay shares domestic abuse experience

J Martins returns with new EP 'Love Me More'

J Martins returns with new EP 'Love Me More'

Tekno returns with new single 'Pay'

Tekno returns with new single 'Pay'

Blaqbonez returns with new single 'Back In Uni'

Blaqbonez returns with new single 'Back In Uni'

New Music Friday: Latest music releases from Joeboy, Blaqbonez, Tekno, Black Sherif and others

New Music Friday: Latest music releases from Joeboy, Blaqbonez, Tekno, Black Sherif and others

Get our Top Stories delivered to your inbox
Privacy Policy & Terms of service.

Welcome to the Pulse Community! We will now be sending you a daily newsletter on news, entertainment and more. Also join us across all of our other channels - we love to be connected!

Trending

Wizkid, Davido, Burna Boy, CKay

Apple Music releases top Nigerian artists & songs on the platform in celebration of Nigerian Independence

Burna Boy

Burna Boy becomes Nigeria's all-time most-streamed artiste in the world

Mohbad, Naira Marley

'He has a history of getting intoxicated which affects his emotions', Naira Marley reacts to Mohbad's assault video

Minnesota Annual Wizkid Day

State of Minnesota celebrates annual Wizkid Day