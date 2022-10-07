Artist: J Martins
J Martins returns with new EP 'Love Me More'
Artist and Producer J Martins has returned with a new project and 5-track EP he calls 'Love Me More'.
Read Also
Album Title: Love Me More
Genre: Afrobeats
Date of Release: September 7th, 2022
Producers: J Martins, Blaqnotes, Mixta Dims
Song Art:
Length: 15 minutes 58 seconds
Features: 2 - DJ Arafat, Innoss'B
Label: Don Family Music Group
Details/Takeaway: J Martins is one of the pioneers of Afrobeats artists working with other African acts. He was able to warm his way into the hearts of listeners through his pop singles and collaborations with P-Sqaure, Kofi Olomide, and Fally Ipupa.
J Martins returns with a new EP that combines dominating Afrobeats elements with his sound and pan-African essence.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng