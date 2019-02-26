J Cole has come through with the much anticipated visuals to his new single, Middle Child.

Following the release of the single a few weeks ago, which instantly tore up the charts, surpassing over 100 Million Spotify streams within two weeks, the rapper who performed during half time at the 2019 NBA All Star Game on the weekend of February 18, 2019 has now shared the visuals to the song.

The video's most interesting scene features a number of rappers head mounted on a wall after Cole out-rapped them on their own song.

'Middle Child' visuals was directed by Mez.