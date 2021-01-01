Having just closed out 2020 with his hip-hop slow-burner, "Trynna," Bunna Empire's hot boy Izzik sets 2021 in high motion with an Afro-Pop banger titled "Paradise" a groovy romantic song.

The afrobeat-inspired single talks about showing love and giving paradise on earth to that special somebody and this one the ladies will definitely be jamming too all over West Africa.

Izzik whose real name is Isaac George Bunna describes himself as a versatile artist who explores different genres in his music.

Listen to the music below: