Artist: Iyanya

Album Title: For Your Love EP

Genre: R&B, Dancehall, Alternative, Pop, Afro-pop, Afrobeats

Date of Release: February 21, 2020

Producers: TBA

Album Art:

Iyanya - For Your Love EP. (Violet 360)

Length: 4 Tracks, 13 minutes

Features: 0

Tracklist:

Details/Takeaway: This is Iyanya's first project in a minute and it is well-produced. The talent never left Iyanya. Only the notoriety left.

You can listen to the project on Audiomack.