Artist: Iyanya
Iyanya recruits Kizz Daniel and Davido for new single 'Like'
Iyanya has released a new song 'Like' that features megastars Kizz Daniel and Davido. The single was released on Friday 15th, July, 2022.
Song Title: Like
Genre: Afrobeats
Date of Release: July 15, 2022
Producer: Unknown
Song Art:
Length: 2 minutes 30 seconds
Features: 2 - Kizz Daniel, Davido
Label: Ziki Media
Details/Takeaway: 'Kuru Kere' master Iyanya makes a powerful comeback with his new single 'Like' on which he has super talented megastar Kizz Daniel and Davido. The single is a sensational blend of talents.
