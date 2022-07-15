RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Iyanya recruits Kizz Daniel and Davido for new single 'Like'

Authors:

Adeayo Adebiyi

Iyanya has released a new song 'Like' that features megastars Kizz Daniel and Davido. The single was released on Friday 15th, July, 2022.

Iyanya, Davido, Kizz Daniel
Iyanya, Davido, Kizz Daniel

Artist: Iyanya

Recommended articles

Song Title: Like

Genre: Afrobeats

Date of Release: July 15, 2022

Producer: Unknown

Song Art:

Iyanya - Like Song Art
Iyanya - Like Song Art Pulse Nigeria

Length: 2 minutes 30 seconds

Features: 2 - Kizz Daniel, Davido

Label: Ziki Media

Details/Takeaway: 'Kuru Kere' master Iyanya makes a powerful comeback with his new single 'Like' on which he has super talented megastar Kizz Daniel and Davido. The single is a sensational blend of talents.

STREAM HERE

Authors:

Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi is a Music Reporter at Pulse.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Adekunle Gold drops new single '5 Star'

Adekunle Gold drops new single '5 Star'

Quartermax studios marks Wole Soyinka’s 88th birthday with teaser for ‘The Adventures of Captain Blud’

Quartermax studios marks Wole Soyinka’s 88th birthday with teaser for ‘The Adventures of Captain Blud’

Iyanya recruits Kizz Daniel and Davido for new single 'Like'

Iyanya recruits Kizz Daniel and Davido for new single 'Like'

Fireboy links up with Asake for new single 'Bandana'

Fireboy links up with Asake for new single 'Bandana'

Talented Singer-Songwriter Akin Busari drops new single 'Number One'

Talented Singer-Songwriter Akin Busari drops new single 'Number One'

Guchi kicks off Q3 of 2022 with new single 'Speedometer'

Guchi kicks off Q3 of 2022 with new single 'Speedometer'

Omah Lay drops debut album 'Boy Alone'

Omah Lay drops debut album 'Boy Alone'

Prophetess: Typical Nollywood and why it fails to hit differently

Prophetess: Typical Nollywood and why it fails to hit differently

New Music Friday: Latest music releases from Omah Lay, Fireboy DML, Adekunle Gold, Waje and others

New Music Friday: Latest music releases from Omah Lay, Fireboy DML, Adekunle Gold, Waje and others

Trending

Kizz Daniel booed off stage by angry fans

Kizz Daniel

P-Square set to release two new singles

PSquare

Kizz Daniel issues apology to DMV fans

Kizz Daniel

‘Love Damini’ is a product and a victim of Burna Boy’s ‘golden run’

Love Damini Album Art