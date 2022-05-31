Chrystel Bagrou: On a quest for Intercontinental sensation [Pulse Interview]

In this interview, the upcoming Ivorian pop star tells Pulse about the diverse influences on her music, her efforts at crossing over, and her upcoming Afrobeats-inspired album.

A first-time listener will find it difficult to believe Chrystel is Ivorian as her music bears no resemblance to the sonic identity of francophone music. She almost never infuses French in her music and she sings mainly on western pop beats. The influence of American pop stars is obvious in Chrystel's music and it suggests that her music is heavily influenced by her country of birth as opposed to her African descent but Chrystel thinks she draws inspiration from both.

"I will say is a mixture of both. I grow up listening to both," She continues "I definitely love pop music and even on the African side, I love African pop stars."

Regarding her connection to Ivory Coast, Chrystel lets me know she shares a strong bond with her roots and this is portrayed by her ability to speak English and French. "I grew up going to Ivory Coast during the summer. My parents spoke French at home and I grew up listening to Ivorian music. My parents made it clear we are Ivorians living in America so I have always been connected to Ivory Coast."

Chrystel appears to be entirely American and her music sounds like the opposite of what the average Ivorian listener will crave. I was curious to know if Chrystel believes she makes music that will connect with Ivorian and perhaps African listeners.

"Overall, the majority of what people listen to in Ivory Coast is segmented. The popular sound is quite fast-paced like Makossa because they love to dance,” she continues. “But Ivorians listen to other sounds and when I performed at a show there in December, some people knew my song."

With the African audience in mind, it will be inevitable for Chrystel not to infuse some African elements in her music. I ask Chrystel if she intends to incorporate some elements of Ivorian mainstream sound and Afrobeats into her music and she replies in the affirmative.

"Definitely. Eventually, I will like to mix it into my sound but I will like to do it authentically and organically," Chrystel replies. "When I'm in Ivory Coast, I try to work with different artists and producers and I have a song with DDB who is a big artist on Ivory Coast."

The role of language

Internationally Nigerian and Ghanaian Afrobeats sound is putting Africa on the map and it's fast becoming an identity for African artists. One unique quality of Afrobeats stars is the input of their native languages in their music. Chrystel, while being African doesn't have this marker.

And I asked her if it has led to a difficulty in identity both locally and internationally.

"I think there are multiple ways to be African," Chrystel confidently tells me. "My sound is different and it's not very similar to Artists coming straight from Africa whose music carries a strong element of their native languages. In my next album, I will be working with a couple of Ivorian and Nigerian artists and producers."

Her sound

Chrystel believes the evaluation of her music is mostly defined by the geographical lines and she considers it a unique privilege. "If you ask the American audience, they will tell you they see the African influence in my music. if you ask those on the African continent, they will tell you they only hear the American influence."

The fast-rising pop star has worked with Nigerian soft singing star Oxlade and upcoming star Azanti.

She has displayed a capacity to excel on Afrobeats songs. The international success of Afrobeats makes it an appealing sound for any artists trying to break into the Nigerian market and when I asked her if she hopes to make Afrobeats singles at some point, Chrystel tells me she intends to tap into the sound.

"My next album is heavily influenced by Afrobeats," She excitedly shares. "Every song for the most part is going to be Afrobeats. My last releases have been very pop-leaning. But this next release, I definitely took Afrobeats."

COVID vs. Creativity

I mentioned to Chrystel that out of her previous releases 'Hot Star' off her 2021 three-track release 'Prey' is my favorite and I was curious as to why she didn't do more to promote the song.

"With my last release, I wanted to show people what I could do but Covid was limiting. I really do wish I had the opportunity to promote the project but for now, I'm focused on my next project," Chrystel shares.

Upcoming projects

Regarding her upcoming album, Chrystel reveals it should be out by the last quarter of the year, "It should be out in September. I haven't announced the name yet because I'm still solidifying the track list. It was going to be like 7 songs but I have done so many songs that I might need to expand the project beyond 7 songs."

An Afrobeats-inspired album cannot be complete without a visit to Lagos which is the sanctuary for Afrobeats. Chrystel appreciates this fact as well as the impact of Nigerian superstars internationally. This has led her to spend time in Nigeria in the build-up to her forthcoming album.

"Shout out to Nigeria for what they are doing internationally and I am glad I have worked with some Nigerian artists and producers," Chrystel says. "I was in Nigeria in March and April and I did so many new songs in Lagos. The songs will be in my next album."

About the Nigerian artists she has worked with, Chrystel mentioned the talented rapper Blaqbonez who is known for his marketing savvy, "I started working with Blaqbonez in December when I was in Nigeria for Detty December. When I returned in March, we finished the song and it's amazing."

Chrystel shares that the first single from her upcoming project should be dropping soon and she intends to use the single to display her ability to make songs that will appeal to Africans at home and abroad.

"My next single should be dropping in June or the beginning of July and trust me this next project will display my African side more,” She enthused. “I haven't dropped a full project yet and this will be my first so I'm really excited about it."

Chrystel is expected back in Nigeria and Africa in the weeks preceding her album release and she intends to stay around after the album drops to connect with the audience.

"I will be back in Nigeria before my album drops. I plan to tour a couple of countries in Africa before going to London and Paris."