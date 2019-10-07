Since September 9th 2019, when sensational and captivating ISEOLUWA ABIDEMI hit the world with a colossal force of her SINGLE, MO TI G'OKE, produced by the distinctive Amb. Wole Oni, it will not be exaggerating to say she has become an irresistible phenomenon everywhere good music is valued.

She stays relentless as she releases an intriguing and enthralling VIDEO of MO TI G'OKE.

A video full of vivacity, youthfulness, candour, colour and grace. It was directed by the artistic and contemporary UNLIMITED L.A.

This is a tip of the iceberg as she has a lot more to dish out of the broth of her ongoing musical project, which is to be launched on November 24th 2019, at the prestigious EKO HOTEL AND SUITES. @iseoluwaabidemi

This is a featured post.