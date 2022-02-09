RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Is Wizkid set to release a new song?

This comes after the singer announced that his upcoming project, More Love, Less Ego would be a full length album.

Wizkid
Wizkid

A few weeks after featuring on 'Balon D'or' alongside Burna Boy, and a few days after releasing a video for 2021 sleeper hit, 'Mood' alongside Buju, Grammy-winning Nigerian superstar, Wizkid hints at new music.

On February 9, 2022, he took to his official Twitter account and his Instagram stories to write, "New music *wink emoji* and "7 days! New music" respectively.

This comes after the singer announced that his upcoming project, More Love, Less Ego would be a full length album. He also revealed that he has songs with Alpha P and Wande Coal on the album.

