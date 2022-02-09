A few weeks after featuring on 'Balon D'or' alongside Burna Boy, and a few days after releasing a video for 2021 sleeper hit, 'Mood' alongside Buju, Grammy-winning Nigerian superstar, Wizkid hints at new music.
Is Wizkid set to release a new song?
This comes after the singer announced that his upcoming project, More Love, Less Ego would be a full length album.
Recommended articles
On February 9, 2022, he took to his official Twitter account and his Instagram stories to write, "New music *wink emoji* and "7 days! New music" respectively.
This comes after the singer announced that his upcoming project, More Love, Less Ego would be a full length album. He also revealed that he has songs with Alpha P and Wande Coal on the album.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng