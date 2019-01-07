The recently held Soundcity MVP awards have continued to receive buzz even though it looks like one of the nominees of the night, Peruzzi might be shading them over his inability to pick an award.

It would be recalled that the rising music star was among the nominees for the 'Best New Act' category which he lost to Teni The Entertainer. It looks like it didn't go down well with him as he took to his Twitter page on Sunday, January 6, 2019, where he tweeted about being the hardest working new artist in the country.

"Personally, I'd say I worked the hardest last year than any other new act, same way I made more money than any other new act in the country. There's a way I see myself, it's MY race, there's a way I'm running it. Focus on yours. Facts over hype. It's really simple," he tweeted.

However, Peruzzi has since taken down the tweet. We leave you guys to be the judge and jury as to if this tweet is actually true or Peruzzi had his emotions taking over judgment.

Just in case you missed out, the 2018 Soundcity MVP awards saw some of your favourite celebrities grab awards for the various categories of the night and the biggest winner of the night was Burna Boy who went home with four awards.

SoundCity MVP Awards Festival 2018: Burna wins big, Teni is Best New Artist at third edition

Burna Boy enjoyed a huge night at the SoundCity MVP Awards festival 2018, picking up four awards including the prestigious African Artist of the year. At the awards which went down on Saturday, January 5, 2018, Burna Boy expectedly made a big impression winning awards in major categories: 'Listeners Choice', Song of the Year, Best Male MVP and African Artist of the year' off the back of his smashing single, 'Ye.'

Despite starting hours behind its scheduled time, the awards pulled off a befitting spectacle as before a gathering of music lovers and a constellation of stars.

The event which was held at the Convention centre, Eko Hotels and Suites, began with a red carpet which preceded the main awards and as custom with the event, the organizers ran a live feed via its cable and online channels for viewers from home to be a part of the event.

After a fairly lengthy delay, the award finally commenced with a line up of flowing opening performance from a number of artists. From hypeman, Do2dtun who brought his unique energy on stage to performances from Idowest, Slimcase, Mz Kizz, Oladips, Chinko Ekun whose backup dancers dressed in flowing white Agbada [Traditional wear] caused a stir as they dance to 'Able God' to Naira Marley performing 'Issa Goal', Kida Kudz, Skibbi, Mystro and 'Wetin We Gain' singer, Victor AD, kicking off an incredible night.