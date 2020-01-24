Okay, guys, Burna Boy has shared a tweet on his Twitter handle that is making everyone wonder if he has won a Grammy already.

The music star took to his Twitter page on Friday, January 24, 2020, where posted a tweet which kind of gives the notion that he might have already won the Grammy for the category he was nominated for.

"Can you keep a secret?........🤔," he tweeted.

It would be recalled that in 2019 when the nominees for the 62nd Grammy awards were announced, Burna Boy made it to the list.

It would be recalled that in 2019 when the nominees for the Grammy awards were announced, Burna Boy made it to the list. [Instagram/BurnaBoyGram]

The major award itself will be held on January 26, 2020, and it will be hosted by Alicia Keys. Nominees were led by Lizzo with eight nominations. She is followed by Billie Eilish and Lil Nas X with six nominations.

The nominations...

Burna Boy's album, African Giant got nominated in the Best World Music Album category. [Instagram/BurnaBoyGram]

Burna Boy's album, African Giant got nominated in the Best World Music Album category. He was nominated in the category alongside Altin Gün for Gece, Bokanté & Metropole Orkest Conducted By Jules Buckley for What Heat, Nathalie Joachim With Spektral Quartet for Fanm D'Ayiti, and Angelique Kidjo for Celia.

Seun Kuti and Femi Kuti

Burna Boy follows in the footsteps of Seun Kuti, Femi Kuti and King Sunny Ade in getting nominated in that category at the Grammy Awards. Other Nigerian Grammy nominees include, Babatune Olatunji, Wizkid, Timaya and Kah Lo. The only Nigerian to win a Grammy Award remains Sikiru Adepoju.