Introducing OD: The new kid on the block asking for mercy

The long awaited debut single “Mercy” is expertly delivered for Afro-soul music lovers and it was written to give every listener a good feeling.

Exceptionally gifted singer-songwriter, Odenose Dele-Damisa known Professionally as OD; has delivered with a flourish, a song music lovers will adore.

OD, who hails from Edo state and grew up in Abuja, since gaining traction from her role as lead vocalist of the budding music group, ARB Music Band, the Afro-fusion Star signed to the same Label “Reedamae Records” has enjoyed great success with the group's first Single “If you love me”which gave them a global distribution deal with Universal Music Group.

“Mercy” chronicles OD’s struggles to attain success in the ever growing music industry.

The song is scheduled to be released on the 17th of June and available on all streaming platforms and is the first official single to be released by OD as she establishes herself as Nigeria’s newest hot topic.

