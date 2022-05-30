First reaction to Naira Marley's 'God's Timing's the Best' is that of Artistic reluctance

The event which was packed with associates, fans, well-wishers, and the press offered those present the opportunity to listen to the album before it dropped.

After hearing the album for the first time, my initial reaction is that of mixed feelings inspired by a tedious regurgitation of sound and content all through the album.

At the listening party, Naira Marley pointed out how the album name was inspired by the different circumstances that culminated in the album delay.

However, while the Marlian Records boss believes he is set for his debut album and perhaps he hopes 'GTTB' will capture the success he has enjoyed for half a decade, my initial first listen to the album suggests an artistic reluctance on the part of the artist in making the album.

A 14-track Naira Marley album will be expected to have at least 4 solid hits that will set the streets on fire. However, fans might need to manage their expectations because from my first impression 'Coming' which is more or less a bonus track might be the only convincing hit on the album.

Going by my experience at the listening party, my initial reaction is that the album portrays Naira Marley's artistry but it doesn't deliver much in terms of the attention-grabbing music he is capable of making.