Indie Rapper Chucks Èhtréppär Releases “JAH” Off Forthcoming Project, Traps And A Drill

Chucks has been writing, recording, and releasing his own music from a very young age and, after working on his music, 2020 marked his explosion unto the scene with “Afro-Trap The First”, his debut project where he toyed with trap-like melodies across the project’s five songs, yielding standouts on songs like “Down, Yeah!” & “F.B.N.”

Following up from the success of those songs, “JAH!” is built around sliding basslines and an ominous percussive base that is tinged with the singer’s knack for melody. The song perfectly captures the experimental feel of Chucks’ work (in the presence of Pro-Col as one of the inspirations due to his unique style to vibe on melodic sounds) and represents the next evolution of his career that “Traps And A Drill” is set to usher in.

Speaking on “JAH!” Chucks said: “A track inspired by God and titled in His name known in Rastafarian as “JAH!”, while I meditated giving Him all the praise, glory & adoration for all He has done, still do and will do, stating a solid fact that without Him I wouldn’t even be here writing and recording these songs. This was when a notion hit me that a project of melodic trap-like sounds & a drill sound will be born.

With Him being my greatest executive producer I was guided and directed to make it happen putting Pro-Col by my side (involved with a few like-minded brothers) we created those sounds in hopes of doing it iconically. Up until now still paving ways for me showered by His Grace we made it happen and I hope this inspires everyone who comes across this project. Thank You

