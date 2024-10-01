ADVERTISEMENT
10 songs that celebrate Nigeria & inspire patriotism

Adeayo Adebiyi

Here are 10 songs to soundtrack your Independence Day celebration.

In light of Nigeria's 64th Independent Day celebrations, we have outlined 10 songs that celebrate the most Black nation in the world.

These songs celebrate Nigeria's uniqueness, diversity, culture, and heritage. They capture the brilliance of its people, their resourcefulness, and resilience.

Here are 10 songs that celebrate Nigeria.

The powerful vocals of award-winning singer Timi Dakolo delivered the powerful single 'Great Nation' which is a call to action for Nigerians to make her home great. The song continues to be a favoured theme for National events and occasions as it evokes patriotism and hopes for a better tomorrow.

This classic record carted away multiple awards at the Nigerian Music Video Awards for its brilliance and the emotions it evokes in listeners. Nearly 2 decades later, 'Green Land' remains relevant as it continues to remind Nigerians of the beauty that abounds in the country.

The legendary Onyeka Onwenu paved the way for female Pop stars and at the height of her powers, she recorded 'One Love' to spread the message of unity in diversity. The song encourages Nigerians to look beyond creed, tribe, and religion to build a nation where everyone can chase their dreams and aspirations in peace and unity.

At the FESTAC 77', juju music maestro King Sunny Ade dedicated an album to celebrate the remarkable festival. 'Lift Up Nigeria' was a record crafted to capture Nigeria's place in the comity of nations and encourage Nigerians to celebrate their country.

This song was and remains a popular tune on Nigerian Radio and Television. The single that encourages togetherness and unity has remained relevant, especially in the face of growing national hardship and distrust.

On his classic record 'Mother Land', late Nigerian legendary musician Sound Sultan reminded Nigerians that there's no place like home.

In the face of fast-growing migration, this song evokes strong emotions, especially in Nigerians abroad who are reminded that Nigeria will always remain their home.

Out of love and patriotism for his fatherland, legendary musician Sunny Okosun delivered the moving record 'Which Way Nigeria' where he questioned the will and commitment of Nigerians to move the country forward. The record is a call to action that reminds Nigerians to rise beyond tribal and religious sentiments and build a great nation.

This song was a viral hit in the 80s and 38 years later, it remains a song that captures the resilience of Nigerians. The record extols the virtues of Nigerians who have proven capable of rising beyond challenges and difficulties while stating that come what may the nation shall remain as one.

Ahead of the historic FIFA 2010 World Cup which was been hosted in Nigeria for the first time in South Africa, Banky W and M.I Abaga got together for a Nigerian remix of K Naan's 'Waving Flag'. The song would be a Nigerian anthem at the World Cup and has remained a national celebratory song.

The ultimate "The Street Will Never Forget" song, this record was so huge it got a Busta Rhymes remix. The smooth rhymes, the street lingo, and the relatable anecdote make this record one for the vaults.

The single says a prayer for Nigeria in the face of difficulties while echoing the resilience of Nigerians to keep forging ahead.

