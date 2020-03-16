On March 16, 2020, veteran Nigerian producer took to his Twitter page to lament the lack of collaboration that his career has experienced in recent years, but he appeared to promise that such drought is over.

In the Twitter video, he says, "You all have been asking, 'Why is Samklef not dropping these beats, s*** like that...' Most of these artists that you (I) knew when you (I) was way valid... I'm tired of reaching out to artists and begging for collaboration. But this year..."

The video was captioned, "I’m tired of begging for collaboration from your artist...I new most of them b4 they became stars... they only reach out when they need something from u once they get what they want they go mute."

Samklef had been making the headlines for his amazing production which merged Fela's essence with trap music.

At the turn of the last decade, Samklef was one of Nigeria's hottest producers who was also an artist. He is known for producing a chunk of Durella's comeback project, Reconfigurated and a chunk of Wizkid's debut album, Superstar.

The producer also released his debut project, Nonilizing in 2010. The project spawned hits like 'Nonilizing' featuring Wizkid and 'Molowo Noni' featuring Wizkid, D'Prince and Ice Prince.