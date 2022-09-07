RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

I'm thinking of dropping an EP, 'Carter Efe' reveals

Carter Efe is one half of the team behind the hit single 'Machala' which is a song dedicated to Afrobeats Icon Wizkid. In a recent interview, Carter Efe revealed that he is fully committed to music.

Details: In an interview with Media Personality Ebuka Obi Uchendu on Channels Television, Carter Efe revealed that he made 'Machala' featuring Berri Tiga because of his love for Wizkid.

On how he decided to make music, Carter shares that he has always been into music even when he was younger.

On the inspiration behind 'Machala', Carter revealed that it was motivated by his love for Wizkid.

"People also call me 'Machala' because I love Wizkid. The song is just for Wizkid FC and myself."

According to Carter, he didn't expect the song to blow up when he made it and the tremendous success of the song came as a surprise.

When asked if he reached out to Wizkid at any point in the single, he revealed that he knows Wizkid isn't the type to acknowledge such gestures and he did it solely for his love for Wizkid.

On if he intends to continue making music, Carter tells Ebuka that he loves the money his hit single has brought him and he intends to continue making music. He further revealed that he has plans to release an EP.

On 'Machala' getting yanked off Streaming Platforms: Carter Efe revealed that he has no idea why his song was taken off streaming platforms. He shared that he has reached out to the distribution company who told him they are working on it.

Pulse Music Desk has reached out to Carter Efe and Guru Files Media who distributed the song. However, both parties are yet to give any comments on the reason the song was taken off streaming platforms.

