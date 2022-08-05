'I'm not the type of Playboy that breaks heart' Fireboy reveals

While discussing the context of his new album 'Playboy' Fireboy revealed that naming his playboy doesn't suggest that he's galivanting his way through different women while breaking their hearts in the process.

He revealed that name tag was an attempt to showcase himself as an artist and a man coming out of his shell and letting his guards down.

"I want to put out a disclaimer that it’s not the kind of playboy you think, or what everybody thinks… not a playboy that breaks your heart, this is just a young man that is starting to come out of his shell to play, express himself, have fun, to experience life, to step into his superstar element." Fireboy said about the choice to call his album 'Playboy'.

Pulse Nigeria

Fireboy also revealed that since he achieved success in 2019, his life has been conditioned by the standards set for superstars like himself. With 'Playboy', he wishes to enjoy his fame and success, and for the first time live life on his terms.

"I’ve been shying away from it the past couple of years. The past three years of my career I’ve been a blown, established artist so I think it’s time for me to just step out and actually enjoy the fame that I’ve worked for over the past two years."