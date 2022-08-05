RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

'I'm not the type of Playboy that breaks heart' Fireboy reveals

Authors:

Adeayo Adebiyi

Award-winning Afrobeats star Fireboy has revealed that his new album 'Playboy' shouldn't be misconstrued has him been a heart breaker.

Fireboy appears on Apple Music Africa Now Radio
Fireboy appears on Apple Music Africa Now Radio

Details: The 'Peru' crooner appeared on Apple Music Africa Now Radio hosted by celebrated on air personality Dada Boy Ehiz.

While discussing the context of his new album 'Playboy' Fireboy revealed that naming his playboy doesn't suggest that he's galivanting his way through different women while breaking their hearts in the process.

He revealed that name tag was an attempt to showcase himself as an artist and a man coming out of his shell and letting his guards down.

"I want to put out a disclaimer that it’s not the kind of playboy you think, or what everybody thinks… not a playboy that breaks your heart, this is just a young man that is starting to come out of his shell to play, express himself, have fun, to experience life, to step into his superstar element." Fireboy said about the choice to call his album 'Playboy'.

Fireboy appears on Apple Music Africa Now Radio
Fireboy appears on Apple Music Africa Now Radio Pulse Nigeria

Fireboy also revealed that since he achieved success in 2019, his life has been conditioned by the standards set for superstars like himself. With 'Playboy', he wishes to enjoy his fame and success, and for the first time live life on his terms.

"I’ve been shying away from it the past couple of years. The past three years of my career I’ve been a blown, established artist so I think it’s time for me to just step out and actually enjoy the fame that I’ve worked for over the past two years."

'Playboy' was released Friday, 5th August 2022 as Fireboy's third album in four years. Fans and critics have hailed the album for its subtlety, digestibility, and comprehensiveness.

Authors:

Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi is a Music Reporter at Pulse.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

'I'm not the type of Playboy that breaks heart' Fireboy reveals

'I'm not the type of Playboy that breaks heart' Fireboy reveals

Filmmaking 101:You must know these 5 things as a Screenwriter

Filmmaking 101:You must know these 5 things as a Screenwriter

Dpzle thrills listeners with love, sex & spirit EP

Dpzle thrills listeners with love, sex & spirit EP

BBNaija 7: my mom was not comfortable with me coming on the show - Bella

BBNaija 7: my mom was not comfortable with me coming on the show - Bella

BBNaija 7: Live updates of the 'Level Up' season (Week 2)

BBNaija 7: Live updates of the 'Level Up' season (Week 2)

Fast-rising Afrobeats star Skillz 8Figure drops new EP 'Phones on Silent'

Fast-rising Afrobeats star Skillz 8Figure drops new EP 'Phones on Silent'

Starring in ‘Elesin Oba’ was a surreal experience - Omowunmi Dada

Starring in ‘Elesin Oba’ was a surreal experience - Omowunmi Dada

Fast-rising international Afrobeats sensation ASH drops new single 'Crazy Lover'

Fast-rising international Afrobeats sensation ASH drops new single 'Crazy Lover'

Made Kuti drops new single ‘No More Wars’

Made Kuti drops new single ‘No More Wars’

Trending

Kizz Daniel

'Buga' is Africa's biggest song: 9 takeaways from Kizz Daniel's Breakfast Club Interview

Top 10 Nigerian songs released in July 2022

Check out the top 10 Nigerian songs released in July 2022 [Pulse Lists]

Zinoleesky

Zinoleesky continues his love affair with Amapiano

Burna Boy

Burna Boy records another historic feat with his latest concert