On May 16, 2020, legendary Nigerian rapper, iLLBliss announced the release of his new album, 'ILLYCHAPOx.' The album, which will be iLLBliss's sixth will be released on May 29, 2020. While details of the album are still unknown, a pre-order link for the album is out.

To go with the album, iLLBliss has also released a freestyle titled, 'Leader' and it was produced by in-demand producer, Beats By Jayy.

You can pre-order IllyChapo HERE.