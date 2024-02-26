Nigerian hip hop great Illbliss releases new album 'Sideh Kai'
Four years have passed since Illbliss released his last album 'Illy Chapo X'.
The album is a gift for both the young and the old, featuring 16 tracks of hard-hitting production, wise words, reflective musings, and the mature thoughtfulness of a hip hop scholar who still has something to say.
'Sideh Kai' captures the heart of a hip-hop lover, a father, and a middle-aged rapper—or a middle-aged Black man, in general, who does not make music for a living. That is the charm of 'Sideh Kai' .
Songs like 'Daughters' and 'Maale' are priceless, as he expresses his love for his daughters and his wife and his gratitude for his mother. Illbliss is content, knowing that he has already won in the game of hip-hop.
Illbliss' latest album extends his legacy in the Nigerian music industry where he's one the most rappers who pioneered Igbo indigenous rap through his 'Igbo Boy Movement’ in Nigerian hip hop.
SIDEH KAI TRACKLIST
- No 1 Eziagu Street
- Red Caps
- Full Chest Ft. Odumodu Blvck
- Chukwu Ebuka Ft. Umu Obiligbo
- Masterclass
- Successful ft. Vector & Molade
- God Is God
- Gen Z ft. Yukel
- Peace Of Mind Ft. Fave
- Oh My God Ft. Teni
- Daughters
- Pamper (Soft Life) Ft. Acetune
- Maale Ft. Cobhams
- Spirit Ft. Made Kuti & Cobhams
- Nye Chukwu The Glory
- I Remember ft. Deborah Prest
