Artist: iLLBliss

Album Title: illyChapoX

Genre: Hip-Hop/Rap

Date of Release: May 29, 2020

Producers: KezyKlef

Album Art:

Length: 17 Tracks, 54 Minutes

Features: 4 - Phyno, Yemi Alade, Niniola, Johnny Drille

Singles: 1 - Fever

Tracklist: TBA

Label: Goretti/Mad Solutions

Details/Takeaway: This is iLLBliss' first album since 2017's 'Illy Bomaye.' 'IllyChapoX' is iLLBliss' 10th project and sixth album.

