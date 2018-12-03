Ikon's Hungry to live: Album Review

news

''Hungry To Live'' is Ikon's moody offering communicating his deepest streams of thoughts in a manner he knows best.

Ikon Ekwuyasi is one of those names who has been there and seemingly done it all.

From his early days working on a number of projects from the stables of Syndik8 Records, a platform he jointly founded to becoming a member of the group, Three Wise Men and contributing to songs like 'Bastard', 'Akintunde' and 'Solomon.'

Ikon has been in the industry long enough. His works are evident in the success stories of names like Lynxx, Black Magic , Show Dem Camp , Poe , Tomi Thomas, Funbi and The Collectiv3 and a full body of work is one overdue from the talented producer/ rapper.

On ''Hungry To Live'', he is out to show that despite spending more time behind the keys, he hasn’t lost his stride with the microphone and he has a few youngsters on the project providing an assist. Funbi, Blink, Boogey and Myst all lend their talents to the tape.

''Hungry To Live'' opens with 'Boats', where there is a short intro of a voice settling into an Uber ride and as the car drives around town, IKON is talking about what inspired the tape and the only thing missing at this point is the 'Fasten your seatbelt' warning.

'On Your Knees' featuring Funbi and Blink starts with a soft voice singing, now Ikon is here, his voice hyper as he sings about the importance of prayer just before you hit the streets to hustle.

The production here is excellent, Ikon's delivery together with the lyricism brought by Blink and Funbi's closing vocals provide the perfect soundtrack to surviving in Lagos. Just two tracks in and it seem I have already found my best song on the tape.

''Ready for any test the world might bring, supernatural confidence when I'm doing my thing''

One of my favourite Nigerian emcees over the last few years is Boogey and seeing him team up with Ikon was one that excited me right from when the tracklist dropped. A power hip-hop producer working with a power emcee together on the record, 'Grow.'

The beat is synth heavy, Ikon is rapping, switching pidgin and English, there is that Vector 'Ondun' chant filling the verses up, he is rapping confidently, commanding growth like your favourite Tele-pastor casting out the demon from a supposed possessed being.

Boogey's fiery flow jumps out of nowhere and he continues the socio-conscious theme with the beat flipping between his verse.

On 'Solidify', Ikon is stuck in traffic maybe signifying the midway point of his journey. His energy and crisp delivery is everything and he is talking his truth, ''the truth is I didn't believe Lynxx when he said he found God, see I wasn't really down joo, but he chose to put more good into the world.''

Ikon has this commanding presence when he rhymes and it was good to hear Poe's voice at the end.

The pre-released record, 'Solomon' with its traditional chant inspired by something he witnessed at the burial of his Uncle, talking about King David telling his son Solomon his last words. 'Solomon' evokes emotions and reminds you of why Nigerians have found this new interest in 'holidaying' at Canada as he tells his story and makes you wonder what this life really is all about.

Ikon gets off the 'Boat' and experiences freedom on the 'Ship' over an interpolation of Fela's 'Sorrow, Tears and Blood' lyrics and the follow up track, 'Ships Out'.

The record closes with 'Sapele' and 'Lost' with the latter conveying his arrival at his destination [later revealed to be a cemetery] and yet another gripping moment as he narrates all he goes through as a producer who is lost to the outside world and their opinions and as a human mourning the loss of a brother filled with unanswered questions.

The beauty of 'Hungry To Live' lies in a number of elements like the well-worn themes and standard delivery but primarily built on its production layered in electronic and synth influences and conscious messages.

You can tell that a number of the songs on the project have been long recorded, but still sits comfortably in the midst of present-day releases.

'Hungry To Live' is Ikon being introspective, optimistic and fighting the pangs of pain that have littered his journey over the years and while at-times dynamic, there are little moments of experiment or surprise on this album.

The album serves its purpose of fully introducing Ikon the rapper and makes for a cohesive first offering that fully hits its mark. It has taken so long to get this debut project from Ikon and with an offering this good, one can only hope that he doesn't hold back to give us yet another refreshing filling to justify one's hunger to live.

Rating: 3.5/5

Ratings

1-Dull

2-Boring

2.5-Average

3-Worth Checking Out

3.5-Hot

4-Smoking Hot

4.5-Amazing

5-Perfection