Ikechukwu taps Jesse Jagz for new single, 'The Emperor's Killz'

Adeayo Adebiyi

Rap legend Jesse Jagz has teamed up with fellow Hip Hip veteran Ikechukwu for a new single called 'The Emperor's Killz'.

Ikechukwu feat Jesse Jagz - 'The Emperor's Killz'
Ikechukwu feat Jesse Jagz - 'The Emperor's Killz'

Artist: Ikechukwu

Song Title: The Emperor's Killz

Genre: Hip Hop

Date of Release: February 10th, 2023

Producer: Haruna Jafur

Song Art:

Ikechukwu feat Jesse Jagz - 'The Emperor's Killz'
Ikechukwu feat Jesse Jagz - 'The Emperor's Killz' Pulse Nigeria

Length: 2 minute 53 seconds

Features: 1 - Jesse Jagz

Label: WFA/Continued Entertainment

Details/Takeaway: Jesse Jagz and Ikechukwu roll back the years as they delivers smooth bars over subtle beat that lets their flows shine.

Adeayo Adebiyi

