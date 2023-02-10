Artist: Ikechukwu
Ikechukwu taps Jesse Jagz for new single, 'The Emperor's Killz'
Rap legend Jesse Jagz has teamed up with fellow Hip Hip veteran Ikechukwu for a new single called 'The Emperor's Killz'.
Song Title: The Emperor's Killz
Genre: Hip Hop
Date of Release: February 10th, 2023
Producer: Haruna Jafur
Song Art:
Length: 2 minute 53 seconds
Features: 1 - Jesse Jagz
Label: WFA/Continued Entertainment
Details/Takeaway: Jesse Jagz and Ikechukwu roll back the years as they delivers smooth bars over subtle beat that lets their flows shine.
