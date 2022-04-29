RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Iguocho renders emotive romance in her new single '143'

While love is a beautiful thing, it often results in unnecessary complications and severs relationships.

Iguocho '143'
Iguocho '143'

For Iguocho her new single 143 sees her soulful aching's as she professes her love to her muse. “143” is a sonic number with a lush, woozy bed of far-flung sounds enabling Iguocho’s falsetto to run wild. The soulful track’s earworm production provides an enjoyable listening experience.

The single is an ode to all lovers reassuring their partners of their love towards them as Iguocho sings “seasons change, people change but my love remains the same”.

Listen to “143” here: cncdistro.ffm.to/143-single

Iguocho
Iguocho Pulse Nigeria

Iguocho is a singer-songwriter representing Bamenda, Cameroon. Her music is a colourful blend of soulful melodies, warm afro-fusion vibes, and nostalgic R&B. She first arrived on the music scene in 2019, with her debut single "Fiya", which was later featured on D'smoke's Grammy-Nominated album, "Black Habits". Her list of musical inspirations is long and includes the likes of Sarah Vaughan, Prince Nico Mbarga, Lauryn Hill, Beyoncé, Brandy, Tiwa Savage, Musiq Soulchild, Jazmine Sullivan and Frank Ocean - to name a few.

Connect with Iguocho

Instagram:@iguocho

Twitter: @iguocho

