Iguocho renders emotive romance in her new single '143'

The single is an ode to all lovers reassuring their partners of their love towards them as Iguocho sings “seasons change, people change but my love remains the same”.

Iguocho is a singer-songwriter representing Bamenda, Cameroon. Her music is a colourful blend of soulful melodies, warm afro-fusion vibes, and nostalgic R&B. She first arrived on the music scene in 2019, with her debut single "Fiya", which was later featured on D'smoke's Grammy-Nominated album, "Black Habits". Her list of musical inspirations is long and includes the likes of Sarah Vaughan, Prince Nico Mbarga, Lauryn Hill, Beyoncé, Brandy, Tiwa Savage, Musiq Soulchild, Jazmine Sullivan and Frank Ocean - to name a few.