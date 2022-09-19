RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Idowest features Peruzzi, LA.X, and Seyi Vibez in new EP 'Chico Amante'

Adeayo Adebiyi

Nigerian talented musician Idowest has released a new EP he calls 'Chico Amante'.

Idowest - Chico Amante
Idowest - Chico Amante

Artist: Idowest

Album Title: Chico Amante

Genre: Afropop, Hip-Hop, Amapiano

Date of Release: August 25th, 2022

Producers: (Track 1 - Unknown), (Track 2, 5 - Vibez), (Track 3, 4 - Blackguru), (Track 6, 7 - Magic), (Track 8 - Unknown)

Song Art:

Idowest - Chico Amante
Idowest - Chico Amante Pulse Nigeria

Length: 22 minutes 7 seconds

Features: 3 - L.A.X, Seyi Vibez, Peruzzi

Label: DMW/Ziki Media

Details/Takeaway: 'Chico Amante' reveals a dynamic side of Idowest as he makes a subtle diversion from the street pop music style he's familiar with, boasting features from SeyiVibez, Peruzzi & L.A.X, he makes himself vulnerable when he addresses issues such as love and how it affects him.

Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi is a Music Reporter at Pulse.

