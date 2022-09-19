Artist: Idowest
Idowest features Peruzzi, LA.X, and Seyi Vibez in new EP 'Chico Amante'
Nigerian talented musician Idowest has released a new EP he calls 'Chico Amante'.
Recommended articles
Album Title: Chico Amante
Genre: Afropop, Hip-Hop, Amapiano
Date of Release: August 25th, 2022
Producers: (Track 1 - Unknown), (Track 2, 5 - Vibez), (Track 3, 4 - Blackguru), (Track 6, 7 - Magic), (Track 8 - Unknown)
Song Art:
Length: 22 minutes 7 seconds
Features: 3 - L.A.X, Seyi Vibez, Peruzzi
Label: DMW/Ziki Media
Details/Takeaway: 'Chico Amante' reveals a dynamic side of Idowest as he makes a subtle diversion from the street pop music style he's familiar with, boasting features from SeyiVibez, Peruzzi & L.A.X, he makes himself vulnerable when he addresses issues such as love and how it affects him.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng