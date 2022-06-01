RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

1da Banton set to release new single ‘Summer Love’

Fast-rising Afrobeats star 1da Banton is set to release his next single 'Summer Love' on Friday 3rd June 2022.

Since the release of his hit single 'No Wahala,' whose success got it a remix with Kizz Daniel and Tiwa Savage, 1da Banton has recorded impressive success.

1da Banton has been around for a while and he has been releasing quality songs, the eventual success of 'No Wahala' is no less than 1da Banton deserves.

With a proven talent that fuses reggae, traditional sounds, and Afrobeats in making enjoyable music, 1da Baton is surely one of Nigeria's most versatile Afrobeats acts. His talent earned him a spot on Pulse's Future Sounds list of upcoming stars to watchout for.

'Summer Love' is set to build on the success of 'No Wahala' and fans can expect tantalizing music that will captivate listeners across all platforms.

Authors:

Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi is a Music Reporter at Pulse.

