Artist: 1da Banton
Ida Banton drops colourful visuals for single 'Call Jehova'
Nigerian superstar, 1da Banton has shared the official music video of his trending number ‘Call Jehova’. Directed by ace video director Adasa Cookey, the cinematic music video seeks to complement and elevate the point the song carries.
Recommended articles
Song Title: Call Jehova
Genre: Afro-pop
Date of Release: February 9th, 2023
Video Director: Adasa Cookey for Squareball Media Productions
Length: 2 minutes 43 seconds
Features: NONE
Label: Squareball Media Productions/ONErpm
Details/Takeaway: The colorful video tells the stories of different persons with each turning to a higher power in a bid to have their burden lightened. As 1da Banton sang in the song, each person is turning to Jehova for their heart desires.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng