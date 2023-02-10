ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Ida Banton drops colourful visuals for single 'Call Jehova'

Adeayo Adebiyi

Nigerian superstar, 1da Banton has shared the official music video of his trending number ‘Call Jehova’. Directed by ace video director Adasa Cookey, the cinematic music video seeks to complement and elevate the point the song carries.

1da Banton
1da Banton

Artist: 1da Banton

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

Song Title: Call Jehova

Genre: Afro-pop

Date of Release: February 9th, 2023

Video Director: Adasa Cookey for Squareball Media Productions

Length: 2 minutes 43 seconds

Features: NONE

Label: Squareball Media Productions/ONErpm

Details/Takeaway: The colorful video tells the stories of different persons with each turning to a higher power in a bid to have their burden lightened. As 1da Banton sang in the song, each person is turning to Jehova for their heart desires.

Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi is a Music Reporter at Pulse.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Larry Gaaga & 2baba team up with Mi Casa for new single 'Bebe'

Larry Gaaga & 2baba team up with Mi Casa for new single 'Bebe'

'BBTitans': All love triangles, circles, and trapeziums in Big Brother's house

'BBTitans': All love triangles, circles, and trapeziums in Big Brother's house

'You belong to your sponsors' - Brymo slams Peter Okoye for belittling Seun Kuti

'You belong to your sponsors' - Brymo slams Peter Okoye for belittling Seun Kuti

Rapper Gucci Mane welcomes second child with wife

Rapper Gucci Mane welcomes second child with wife

Pheelz drops highly anticipated EP 'Pheelz Like Summer'

Pheelz drops highly anticipated EP 'Pheelz Like Summer'

Ayra Starr returns with new single 'Sability'

Ayra Starr returns with new single 'Sability'

Afroselecta-BBK & Laxy-BBK combine for new single 'Different P'

Afroselecta-BBK & Laxy-BBK combine for new single 'Different P'

'BBTitans': Housemates lose this week's wager task

'BBTitans': Housemates lose this week's wager task

SVN Entertainment takes centre stage with Pablo 'Freestyle'

SVN Entertainment takes centre stage with Pablo 'Freestyle'

ADVERTISEMENT
2023 General Election Count Down!
00
Days
00
Hours
00
Minutes
00
Seconds
February 25, 2023
Election Day!
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Tems, Burna Boy

Tems wins, Burna Boy loses at 2023 Grammy Awards [See Full Winners List]

These women have Grammy affiliations

Is Tems really the first Nigerian woman to win a Grammy?

Tems, Burna Boy

Tems makes history with Grammy win, Burna Boy loses both nominations

Flavour, Tiwa Savage, Wizkid, Lagbaja, Simi

Top 10 male and female duets in the Nigerian music Industry since 2000