ID Africa, owners of theNETng and producers of Nigerian Entertainment Conference (NECLive) have opened registration for the 8th edition of the long running conference which holds on Wednesday, April 22, 2020.

NECLive, which is the premier and largest gathering of entertainment industry professionals in Nigeria is expanding its format to accommodate new activities, events and programmes. This is in order to deepen its impact and shore up its contributions to Nigeria’s entertainment and creative industry.

For the past seven years, NECLive has run as an intensive full day, nine-hour event featuring powerful panel sessions, insights from industry leaders and critically innovative conversations. However for 2020, a new programme format has now been introduced which features various events, activities and experiences over a three-day period.

Past editions of NECLive have seen over 12,000 attendees, reached over 60 million viewers online and via live TV. It has also hosted over 450 industry experts as speakers and panelists, including MI Abaga, 2Baba, Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde, Simi, Davido, Bayo Adekanmbi, D’Banj, among others.

ID Africa Opens Registration for 8th Edition of Nigerian Entertainment Conference. (NETNG)

Come Wednesday, April 22, 2020 the NECLive8 programme will be expanded into a three-day event featuring keynote speeches, panel discussions, training workshops and masterclasses, product exhibitions, an awards show, performances and multiple satellite events holding in venues around Lagos.

The theme for the event is, Building The Future and it explores various ways of maximizing the potential and impact of recent strides in distribution, cinemas, events, promotions, exhibitions, productions and festivals. It also seeks to examine how stakeholders can erect the infrastructure necessary to build the desired future for Nigeria’s creative and entertainment industry.

With this new approach, #NECLive8 hopes to broach tougher conversations and nudge stakeholders towards extracting more value from the ecosystem than is currently obtainable. The expansion also allows for opportunities to introduce more experiential consumer activations and activities which will offer more value to attendees, creatives and brand partners.

The two-day programme will now incorporate the standard elements of NECLive alongside new elements such as an awards dinner designed to celebrate the best of Nigerian entertainment, and a concert which will feature performances from across the spectrum of Nigeria’s entertainment industry.

“Since the 2019 edition of NECLive, we have been working hard behind the scenes to redesign the entire NECLive experience. Our goal is to offer more value to all attendees, our brand partners, entertainment industry professionals, performers and creatives in Nigeria, and we believe the 2020 edition will deliver this objective,” says Femi Falodun, ID Africa CEO.

Ayeni Adekunle, Founder and Convener of NECLive also said, “We set up NECLive eight years ago as an intervention to rally everyone towards building the industry of our dreams. Eight years on, we are glad to witness and facilitate the transformation of our home entertainment, our music and our media. And we are calling on the government, practitioners, fans and investors to come to the party.”

NECLive will hold at the Landmark Center, Lagos on Wednesday, April 22, 2020 from 10am while the NECLive concert will take place at the same venue from 5pm the same day. Satellite events will hold on Thursday and Friday in various parts of Lagos.

NECLive8 Tickets are available in three categories, offering varying levels of access to the NECLive experience:

Regular : Live Conference (Keynotes & Panel discussions); Free for students with valid ID, event partners and volunteers.

: Live Conference (Keynotes & Panel discussions); Free for students with valid ID, event partners and volunteers. Premium : Live Conference + Workshops + Masterclasses + Reserved Seating + Meeting Room & Lounge Access + Satellite Events

: Live Conference + Workshops + Masterclasses + Reserved Seating + Meeting Room & Lounge Access + Satellite Events Free: Live Conference. Available only to students with valid ID.

Speakers, panellists and performers will be announced soon on the official website, while interested attendees can now visit nec.ng for sponsorship enquiries and to register to attend.