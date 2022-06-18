RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Ice Prince to drop first single of 2022 'Hustle' on 22nd June

Veteran rapper and superstar Ice Prince Zamani has announced that he will be releasing his first single of 2022 on 22nd June.

In a tweet by Ice Prince on Friday 17th June, Ice Prince revealed that his first single for the year 'Hustle' featuring Seyi Vibez and Ceeza Milli was only a week away.

Ice Prince has been in the music industry for over a decade and he was able to achieve huge success with his debut album 'Every Body Loves Ice Prince.' Although he's no longer as sought after and famous as he used to be but Ice Prince still has a considerable number of fans that enjoys his music.

in 2021, Ice Prince released 'Kolo' featuring Oxlade and 'Make up your mind' featuring Tekno both of which did well. Fans will be hoping that 'Hustle' will continue in this direction.

