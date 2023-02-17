Artist: Ice Prince
Ice Prince returns with new thrilling EP, 'To Be Continued'
Multi award-winning rapper Ice Prince has released a new EP titled 'To Be Continued'.
Album Title: All Day
Genre: Hip Hop, Afrobeats, Amapiano
Date of Release: February 17th, 2023
Producer: (Track 1 - Tempoe), (Track 2 - Blasiebeats), (Track 3, 5, 6 - SB), (Track 4 - Chopstixx)
Song Art:
Length: 16 minute 46 seconds
Features: 1 - Mstruff
Label: Super Cool Cats Ent./Dvpper Music
Details/Takeaway: Ice Prince returns with a new installment of his classic Trash Can EP series. On 'To Be Continued,' the celebrated rapper rolls back the years while also embracing the defining trends in the Nigerian music soundscape.
