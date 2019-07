Artist: Ice Prince

Song Title: Born In Naija

Genre: Vibe-Hop/Afrobeats

Date of release: July 19, 2019

Album: TBA

Producer: Austyn Beatz

Details/Takeaway: As a follow up to a remix of ‘Feel Good’ featuring M.I. Abaga, Kaligraph Jones and Sarkodie, Ice Prince spotlights his journey from birth to wealth on this Hip-Hop infused sound.

