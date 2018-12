news

Ice Prince enlists Jesse Jagz on his latest record, 'Control.'

The former Choc Boiz are back together as Jesse Jagz comes with the grown man bars on this new one titled, 'Control.'

Following the release of his EP, COLD earlier in the year and the wave making single, 'Yawa' with Peruzzi , Ice Prince is determined to sign out the year with a bang and what other way than to reunite with his former Chocolate City ally, Jesse Jagz.

The duo throw up this vibey record produced by Kel P.