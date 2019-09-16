Artist: HHP

Song Title: A Verse For Jabba

Genre: Hip-Hop/Rap

Album: TBA

Date of release: September 15, 2019

Label: Super Cool Cats

Producer: TBA

Video Director: TBA

Details/Takeaway: On October 24, 2018, Africa lost a rap legend. His name Jabulani Tsambo. He was also known as the Hip-Hop Pantsula or HHP. He influenced the African Hip-Hop culture, delivering zulu and English. He crafted a name for himself and laid down a legacy.

He influenced Nigerian rapper, Ice Prince. Now, the Nigerian rapper has dropped a verse in his honour. While he was alive, the rapper was also known as Jabba.

You can listen to the verse below;