Artist: HHP
Song Title: A Verse For Jabba
Genre: Hip-Hop/Rap
Album: TBA
Date of release: September 15, 2019
Label: Super Cool Cats
Producer: TBA
Video Director: TBA
Details/Takeaway: On October 24, 2018, Africa lost a rap legend. His name Jabulani Tsambo. He was also known as the Hip-Hop Pantsula or HHP. He influenced the African Hip-Hop culture, delivering zulu and English. He crafted a name for himself and laid down a legacy.
He influenced Nigerian rapper, Ice Prince. Now, the Nigerian rapper has dropped a verse in his honour. While he was alive, the rapper was also known as Jabba.
You can listen to the verse below;