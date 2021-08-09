RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

ICE KING releases debut single titled 'I KNOW I CAN'

ICE KING releases his Debut Single I KNOW I CAN along with a bubbly video where he delivers a narrative about attaining success.

He charges his peers on the number and encourages them to pursue their dreams and not to conform to societal pressures.

He teams up with ace music producer Damayo to deliver this upbeat kiddies favorite with the intention to get you in your feel and get you on your feet.

Click here to listen on all digital streaming platforms.

Click here to watch the official music video.

ICE KING whose real name is Adah Shedrack Mohammed Adah is an eight year old songwriter and rapper born to a family of 7. His father is a businessman who is into real estate and his mum is a Pharmacist.

ICE KING who started singing at age 2 has listed some of his inspirations as Drake and Dababy internationally And Davido, Burnaboy and Teniola locally. He also noted that Dharr Mann is a major inspiration for his music.

