RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Ibejii features Dakore Egbuson in new video for 'Gonto'

Authors:

Pulse Mix

Coming off his forthcoming 5th project, Gonto recounts the victory of tiny masquerades in the face of a selfish big masquerade that will not let other voices rise.

Ibejii - Gonto (TBD)

‘Gonto’ comes alive on stage as British/Nigerian Afro-soul singer, Ibejii releases the official music video for the reflective song of the same name.

Recommended articles

Starring some of Nollywood’s finest - Dakore Egbuson-Akande, Christian Paul, Ruby Akubueze and Emmanuel Osahor - Gonto was shot live on stage at Terra Kulture Lagos, and features scenes from the yet to be announced and highly-anticipated movie by Ibejii.

Gonto is an afro-orchestral anthem that takes the listener on a journey that captures the insensitivity of the powerful but also the daring of a new generation of believers.

ALSO READ: Ibejii - Ilu Iu [Album Review]

A reputed story teller, poet, thinker and romantic, Ibejii's essence is a fine balance of 'Taiye Kehin' , the physical and the transcendent, time worn and timeless. Ibejii's sound is a fine blend of African vibes and unique storytelling.

Coming off his forthcoming 5th project, Gonto recounts the victory of tiny masquerades in the face of a selfish big masquerade that will not let other voices rise. Gonto is Ibejii's celebration of the ultimate victory of ordinary people over those who oppress and silence us.

WATCH IBEJII’s “GONTO” VIDEO HERE

Authors:

Pulse Mix

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Moet Abebe dishes sexy energy in D'Banj's new video for, 'BANGA'

Ibejii features Dakore Egbuson in new video for 'Gonto'

DolapoTheVibe releases new single, 'Work'

How some of your favourite celebrities celebrated Father's Day

BBNaija Reunion: Dorathy denies feelings for Ozo + all the highlights you probably missed

Tope Alabi apologises to fellow gospel singer Adeyinka Alaseyori following the criticism of her record

Wizkid took his friends to dinner and spent N3.6M

Venita Akpofure is working on a new reality TV show

Odion Ighalo's estranged wife Sonia congratulates him on the arrival of his child from another woman