Ibejii features Dakore Egbuson in new video for 'Gonto'
Coming off his forthcoming 5th project, Gonto recounts the victory of tiny masquerades in the face of a selfish big masquerade that will not let other voices rise.
Starring some of Nollywood’s finest - Dakore Egbuson-Akande, Christian Paul, Ruby Akubueze and Emmanuel Osahor - Gonto was shot live on stage at Terra Kulture Lagos, and features scenes from the yet to be announced and highly-anticipated movie by Ibejii.
Gonto is an afro-orchestral anthem that takes the listener on a journey that captures the insensitivity of the powerful but also the daring of a new generation of believers.
A reputed story teller, poet, thinker and romantic, Ibejii's essence is a fine balance of 'Taiye Kehin' , the physical and the transcendent, time worn and timeless. Ibejii's sound is a fine blend of African vibes and unique storytelling.
Coming off his forthcoming 5th project, Gonto recounts the victory of tiny masquerades in the face of a selfish big masquerade that will not let other voices rise. Gonto is Ibejii's celebration of the ultimate victory of ordinary people over those who oppress and silence us.
