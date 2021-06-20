Ibejii features Dakore Egbuson in new video for 'Gonto'

Starring some of Nollywood’s finest - Dakore Egbuson-Akande, Christian Paul, Ruby Akubueze and Emmanuel Osahor - Gonto was shot live on stage at Terra Kulture Lagos, and features scenes from the yet to be announced and highly-anticipated movie by Ibejii.

Gonto is an afro-orchestral anthem that takes the listener on a journey that captures the insensitivity of the powerful but also the daring of a new generation of believers.

A reputed story teller, poet, thinker and romantic, Ibejii's essence is a fine balance of 'Taiye Kehin' , the physical and the transcendent, time worn and timeless. Ibejii's sound is a fine blend of African vibes and unique storytelling.