Ibejii Drops New Single: Chocolate Hour

Inspired by the overpowering intensity of passion and longing, and by the timeless classics of the Great American Songbook, Chocolate Hour showcases Ibejii's impeccable songwriting, vocal dexterity, and enduring tendency to marry nostalgia with contemporary sounds.

Stewed in catchy melodies, sultry lyrics, and midnight instrumentation, Chocolate Hour is a beautiful transcendence of musical boundaries, a sound piece that is both classic and innovative, global yet essentially African. This song is destined to make babies of chocolatey encounters.

Chocolate Hour was produced by DopeL, and engineered by Emmanuel Ojo and Jajayi, of Ibejii’s award-winning Intermission. Natialo Studios, Lagos, gets credit for this immersive musical experience.

Commenting on the release, Ibejii explained, “Chocolate Hour is the next step in my embrace of sensual vulnerability. It is my shot at ‘seductively bad’, the key that unlocks access to the secret snack bar. I invite Ibejii Nomads and friends to get comfortable as we navigate sensuality.

About Ibejii:

Ibejii is an award-winning Nigerian artist and composer, whose curious mind and extensive recording repertoire are readily identified by his fusion of West African percussive sounds with contemporary global music. Born in London, England, and raised between Northern Nigeria and the United Kingdom, Ibejii is a mysterious, eclectic and enigmatic, poet and thinker.

Ibejii’s essence is a fine balance of Taiye-Kehin, the physical and the transcendent, timeworn and timeless, African vibe and international sounds. His is a unique genre of storytelling, straddling Afro-retro and Afro-soul. Over the last 7 years, Ibejii has released 7 studio albums: GreenWhite Dope, MSML, Tribal Marks, Ilu Ilu, Intermission, Post 19, and Matrimony: der Ehestand, a collaboration with German music producer, Wellyt. Ibejii was a double nominee for the 15th Headies Awards, and winner of the 2022 award for Best Alternative Album for his 2020 EndSARS-inspired album, Intermission.

