He hails from Abia State, Ohafia in Aba precisely, he studied Business Administration at the Lagos State Polytechnic, Lagos Nigeria.

iBEH’s genre of music can be described as Afro Soul/Urban.

His vocal dexterity comes with difference, unique deliveries, life and originality in his soothing sounds, irrespective of the genre being delivered.

(RoseMade EP)

iBEH releases 'RoseMade' EP

The Painting of pictures of a Rose in detailed love stories, telling it through sweet melodies and great instrumentation.

A will to extend and to grow and also nurture everyone’s spirituality using love languages.

"Love; our perfect essence

Purest and sweetest

How beautiful

The breath of passion is whispering, we’re listening - it’s healing our hearts

Send a Rose, it’s made of love

We are RoseMade." - iBEH

A six(6)- track project in sequence; *SO FINE, FIRE DOWN, YOU DO, OREKELEWA, LISA and LOVE ALERT* were inspired by the Love symbolism of the Rose that entails passion, beauty, connection, depth, happiness, freedom, essence, purity, survival and affection. ROSEMADE is for everyone who needs, have or has had a share of love, it wins all.

All songs were written and performed by iBEH.

Available On All Digital Platforms

https://songwhip.com/ibeh/rose-made

Instagram: @fantasticibeh

Twitter: @fantasticibeh

