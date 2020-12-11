He is a singer-songwriter who hails from Abia State.

He studied Business Administration at the Lagos State Polytechnic, Lagos Nigeria.

iBEH’s genre of music is not limited; he brings infusion of pop, RnB and soul to Afro sounds.

His vocal dexterity comes with difference, unique deliveries and originality irrespective of the genre being delivered.

iBEH releases 'RoseMade' EP

(RoseMade EP)

Painting pictures of a Rose in detailed love stories, telling it through sweet melodies and great instrumentation.

A will to extend and to grow and also nurture everyone’s spirituality using love languages.

"Love; our perfect essence

Purest and sweetest

How beautiful

The breathe of passion is whispering, we’re listening - it’s healing our hearts

Send a Rose, it’s made of love

We are RoseMade." - iBEH

A six(6)- track project in sequence; SO FINE, FIRE DOWN, YOU DO, OREKELEWA, LISA and LOVE ALERT were inspired by the Love symbolism of the Rose that entails passion, beauty, connection, depth, happiness, freedom, essence, purity, survival and affection.

ROSEMADE is for everyone who needs, have or has had a share of love.

All songs were written and performed by iBEH.

Available On All Digital Platforms

