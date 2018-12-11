"I was ready to drop out of school" - TCH

news

TCH, born Tochukwu Chukwudi Ezeji is a graduate of Economics from Godfrey Okoye University Enugu.

He started his music career as a chorister; by singing in churches, at programs and all that.

Born into a Christian home, he was actually inspired by his father, who did music in his youthful age but didn't take it up professionally. He always played songs from the likes of Westlife, Michael Jackson, Bob Marley, Lucky Dube, to mention a few and he also enjoyed listening to highlife & Afro beat music like songs by Fela, Sunny Bobo, Oliver d' koko etc. His dad barely listened to Rap music. TCH believes that is what drew his attention and focus to singing.

“Music is life. We can't do without it. I enjoy listening to music a lot! Honestly, all genres as long as it's cool. It all depends on the mood you know.”

The whole music thing was normal you know being in the cathedral choir, singing at home, church. Was all just a normal thing not until... I was with some friends whom I formed a group with called "Beatz Boyz Music Group" we were three, 2 rappers and me the singer. That was the vision.

Before then I had already started singing for girls in school lol and they're always like "you can sing TCH" hahaha I loved singing "elewe ukwu" by TJ and "baby" by Justin Bieber. It Made the girls love me more haha.

So after we formed the group, we saved up some cash and went to record our first track "worldwide" the three of us. We went to the studio that day, recorded and had the song with us that same day hahaha was so funny and a flop! Lol we were so happy hitting the studio. The next day, we had the song on hulkshare. No hype we were just happy to have a song.

I wrote our second song "More" which featured artistes outside the group because of money. So it was like "if you don't bring money, you won't follow us to record". The song came out amazing, because it was professionally produced by a good producer now known as SELEBOBO. It enjoyed so much hype from everyone. In school, online, parties. Honestly we were high school superstars. The fame was coming and with the parties we were throwing back to back.

Then I wrote another song "loose control" I planned to do with my group. They were all dulling. I rushed and met my producer whom I also featured on the track. It came out the bomb, boom! It was all over the place mehn, like every young person in secondary school I can tell, knew the song. That was it mehn, we were famous around town. Attended few shows, mostly free just one I got paid for.

Back then, my whole mind was in the music. I really wanted to do this with my whole heart. I was ready to drop out of school, move to Lagos without any plan with the dream that someone will like me because I was just "16 years" and sign me. Can you imagine?

I sneaked out of the house, school, hitting the studio. Hustling and recording few jams. You know doing my thing. It wasn't easy, because most times I was flogged and punished by my father. The funny thing is I saw it as wickedness but I came to realize that he just wanted me to write my SSCE and go to the university, come out as a graduate then do what I wanted.

I remember this show in Enugu at New Berries Park. I attended the show, pleaded and was promised a performance. I stayed there till like midnight and still no performance. I switched off my phone so my parents wouldn’t reach me. I was just thinking about the music, nothing else, not even my academics.

Well... all that being bygone. Currently I'm glad and thankful to God. I'm a Graduate now, chasing my dreams and doing what I love. I have been fortunate to be an artiste under Billionaire Minds Enterprise (BME). It's a blessing, working with a team that believes in you and sees your vision too. I hope to be among the top rated artiste in the world soon & a big entrepreneur .

I released my first official single titled "WHINE" featuring Flavours' Guitarist named Fiokee earlier in May and a follow up single “KILOFE” with a crispy video to it. Later on, after my nationwide media tour I premiered a new single to end the year featuring Duncan Mighty titled "MONICA" which is currently gaining massive Airplay around the world with great visuals directed / shot by Clarence Peters.

My most recent project is “ATL Vibes”, an amazing body of work! In two weeks, I’ll be dropping an EP titled “Paradox”. Would urge everyone to cop this as the team has put in solid work and sleepless nights to make this a classic.

Follow me on social media:

Instagram / Facebook: @tchap0

