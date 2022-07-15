Omah Lay revealed that he's not a fan of chasing down collaborations. "One thing I really don’t like to do is chase down collaborations. You know it’s part of the life as an artist, as a musician who wants to grow and build something, but chasing down collaborations is really not my thing." Omah Lay tells Ehiz.
'I really don’t like to chase down collaborations' Omah Lay reveals
While appearing as a guest on Apple Music Africa Now Radio, Afrobeats superstar Omah Lay was asked by host Dada Boy Ehiz about the lack of features on his new album 'Boy Alone'.
Omah Lay feels very strongly about his art and he believes that collaborations could lead to some misrepresentation so he tries his best to avoid it.
Everything happens organically, I feel like my music is really my story, you feel me? I feel like there could be some misinterpretation with my story if the wrong person or somebody I don’t have a connection with is on a song with me. It could go wrong, so I’m really really careful with my collaborations and it’s something that is really deliberate".
Omah Lay released his much-awaited debut album 'Boy Alone' on Friday, 15th July 2022 and it has received positive reviews from critics and listeners.
