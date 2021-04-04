She said she fell in love with the Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Bullet and she proposed to him.

In an exclusive interview on Rainbow Radio in Accra, the singer said Bullet rejected her proposal and it nearly cost her being signed on the label.

According to her, she fell in love with Bullet and expressed her feelings, but as professional as Bullet was, he declined and ”I nearly lost an opportunity to be signed onto the label”.

Kiki Marley said after Bullet signed her, she formed feelings for him, but when she opened up to him, he rejected her and told her to concentrate on the work.

She described Bullet as a man who is committed to developing talented people especially females.

She said the CEO spotted her talent and decided to invest in her and has since not regretted joining the family.

She also rubbished claims that she gave herself to Bullet clarifying that, she was the one who proposed because she fell in love.